Creativity works - ORGATEC 2016
Current trends of the working world
VITRA
From 25 to 29 October 2016, ORGATEC was presenting the latest products, concepts and solutions for the whole world of work.Lees meer...
MILAN DESIGN WEEK NEWS
12-17 April 2016
CASAMANIA
Casamania presents at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2016 - Hall 16 Stand D39 - an integrated collection, developing ideas and products from the reality of which it makes part: the Gruppo Frezza.Lees meer...
MILAN DESIGN WEEK
12th – 17th April 2016
Masterly - the Dutch Design Anno 2016
125 Designers in Dutch Pavilion in Palazzo Francesco Turati
An interdisciplinary exhibition of Dutch Design, Art, Crafts, Fashion and Photography, as you have never see them. A premiere for many reasons. The first Dutch Pavilion at the Design Week; her first time in Milan for the Dutch curator Nicole Uniquole, well-known in The Netherlands for the quality of her exhibitions; the first time after many years for Palazzo Francesco Turati to reopen its doors after a long renovation.Lees meer...
Renovatie Leidsenhage
Winkelcentrum ontworpen door toparchitect Roberto E. Meyer
Midden in de Randstad, met 2,4 miljoen bezoekers op een half uur rijden, ligt Leidsenhage. Dit winkelcentrum ondergaat komende jaren een indrukwekkende metamorfose waarmee Leidsenhage het meest vernieuwende winkelcentrum van Nederland wordt. Onderscheidende architectuur met twee keer zo hoge winkelpuien, een combinatie van lokale winkels en flagshipstores met een duidelijke identiteit, een uitzonderlijk hoog niveau van service en onderscheidende horeca: het totaalconcept voor winkelcentrum Leidsenhage is uniek voor Nederland.Lees meer...
