MILAN DESIGN WEEK

12th – 17th April 2016

Masterly - the Dutch Design Anno 2016

125 Designers in Dutch Pavilion in Palazzo Francesco Turati

An interdisciplinary exhibition of Dutch Design, Art, Crafts, Fashion and Photography, as you have never see them. A premiere for many reasons. The first Dutch Pavilion at the Design Week; her first time in Milan for the Dutch curator Nicole Uniquole, well-known in The Netherlands for the quality of her exhibitions; the first time after many years for Palazzo Francesco Turati to reopen its doors after a long renovation.

