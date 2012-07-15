The anthological exhibition ‘ManneQUEEN, since 1922’ showcases the historical background of La Rosa, Milan. The company specialize in manufacturing mannequins and has always been regarded as a modern industry of the Renaissance and as a symbol of excellence and Italian creativity. La Rosa also garnered acclaim from the most famous designers and fashion brands.

The anthological exhibition ‘ManneQUEEN, since 1922’ showcases the historical background of La Rosa, Milan. The company specialize in manufacturing mannequins and has always been regarded as a modern industry of the Renaissance and as a symbol of excellence and Italian creativity. La Rosa also garnered acclaim from the most famous designers and fashion brands.

‘ManneQUEEN, since 1922’ will display mannequins, queens, style icons, manufactured in plastic and other materials. A journey guiding us through a 90 year period, running from the hyper- personalization of the mannequins in the 1920's and 30's to the neutrality and “disappearance” of the present day mannequin.

These are accompanied by materials that were used to build them, along with photos from the past, unpublished documents and historical objects.

But all this is not just a simple presentation of somewhat curious clothing stands, but it is also a look at the ways in which the human body was viewed throughout the century until such a time when total liberation was experienced, as well as the impact that visual art had on them (cubism, surrealism, realism, minimalism, etc.). It is therefore an exhibition of anthropological and artistic interest, while at the same time examining the various ways of presenting clothing to the public.

* This exhibition is organized by Fundación Cristóbal Balenciaga Fundazioa, in collaboration with La Rosa, Milan.

* Curator: Gigi Rigamonti.

‘ManneQUEEN, since 1922’

From 20 April to 15 July 2012

Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa, Aldamar Parkea, 6 Getaria