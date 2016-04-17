MILAN DESIGN WEEK

12th – 17th April 2016

Masterly - the Dutch Design Anno 2016

125 Designers in Dutch Pavilion in Palazzo Francesco Turati

An interdisciplinary exhibition of Dutch Design, Art, Crafts, Fashion and Photography, as you have never see them. A premiere for many reasons. The first Dutch Pavilion at the Design Week; her first time in Milan for the Dutch curator Nicole Uniquole, well-known in The Netherlands for the quality of her exhibitions; the first time after many years for Palazzo Francesco Turati to reopen its doors after a long renovation.

The Dutch Pavilion

Spread over the 1500 sqm of the Palazzo, Masterly – The Dutch in Milano brings in the heart of 5Vie District a range of exhibitions, giving a 360-degree view of the latest Dutch Design production: from prominent design brands through well-established designers up to ascending talents.

More than 125 designers

The breathtaking antique salons of Palazzo Francesco Turati will host an exhibition where the creations of over a hundred and twenty-five Dutch artists and designers dialogue with a selection of exquisite Dutch Golden Age paintings. With its outstanding furniture, accessories, clothing, textiles and jewellery, for the quality of their design, originality, use of material and refined craftsmanship, Masterly – The Dutch in Milano is here to show how the extant Dutch scene has successfully transferred handcraft techniques from its past tradition to contemporary design.

Palazzo Francesco Turati

Via Meravigli 7, Milan

12th April, 11:00 a.m. –5:30 p.m.

13th April, 11:00 a.m.– 10:00 p.m

14th – 17th April, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Marc Vermeulen launches new lighting collection Dunes & Dykes

Marc Vermeulen announces the launch of his new lighting collection, Dunes & Dykes. “I was inspired by the Dutch landscape, with its dunes and dykes, when designing the lighting collection,” says Marc. “When I’m outdoors, surrounded by nature, the sound of the wind, the tranquility and the beauty of the water have a real effect on me and help clear my mind. I’m constantly inspired by the diversity of colors and shapes.

“Years ago, Ingo Maurer created the iconic Zettel’z Chandelier with blank sheets of paper that can be customized with notes and sketches for others to discover. With my Dunes & Dykes collection, I want to take things to another, even more personal, level. “You can create your own space, your own altar if you like, within the lighting fixture. You can place pictures, notes, quotes or reminders there, but you can also opt for small objects or materials that will inspire you whenever you look at it. Just like nature inspires me.”

GISPEN

Ook Gispen presenteert zich dit jaar in het project Masterly – the Dutch in Milano tijdens de Salone del Mobile.

Dit jaar viert Gispen het 100-jarig jubileum. Van design klassiekers tot de nieuwste innovatieve concepten: duurzaam design is altijd het uitgangspunt geweest. Deze elementen zijn samengevoegd tot een inspirerende presentatie in het centrum van Milaan.

Op de foto: Gispen Nomi

Gispen Nomi:

Een uniek en veelzijdig stoelenprogramma van de hand van Just Meijer. Eén universele kuip, een diversiteit aan onderstellen, uitwisselbare armleggers en een afneembare hoes maken Nomi tot een vernieuwend en circulair concept.

Gispen Sett:

Sett is een karakteristieke designbank met hoog zitcomfort. Ontwerper Peter van de Water zocht en vond een unieke balans tussen eenvoud en comfort.

Op de foto: Gispen Nomi, Asy en TST

Gispen Asy: Asy bijzettafel, ontworpen door Ernst Koning, combineert functionaliteit en design.

Gispen HUBB

Een innovatief, modulair inrichtingsconcept, ontwikkeld in samenwerking met Mecanoo architecten. HUBB bestaat uit een serie bouwstenen met een ogenschijnlijk eenvoudige basisvorm, waarmee eindeloos kan worden gecombineerd. Met HUBB ontstaat een custom made omgeving die verschillende activiteiten faciliteert.

