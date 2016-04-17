MILAN DESIGN WEEK NEWS

12-17 April 2016

CASAMANIA

Casamania presents at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2016 - Hall 16 Stand D39 - an integrated collection, developing ideas and products from the reality of which it makes part: the Gruppo Frezza.

The collection, coherent and diversified, takes inspiration from the crossing contexts, in which the house becomes studio and the office wants to be more domestic, with the typical style of Casamania.

Lofoten takes shape from this reality. It is the system designed by Luca Nichetto composed - as the Norwegian archipelago from which it takes the name - by single pieces put together to create a functional and comfortable space.

