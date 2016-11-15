Creativity works - ORGATEC 2016

Current trends of the working world

From 25 to 29 October 2016, ORGATEC was presenting the latest products, concepts and solutions for the whole world of work.

Under the motto "New Visions of Work", this year's ORGATEC was presenting innovations and trends from the modern working world. The leading international trade fair in Cologne was again the meeting point for trade visitors and industry experts from 21 to 29 October 2016.

Exhibitors from all over the world were showing new solutions and providing significant impulses for the creative design of the work environment - in the office, in public spaces, at home or en route. Famous manufacturers and newcomers presented holistic concepts and intelligent products for the changing work culture. At the same time, with the new products they were presenting at the trade fair, they gave an insight into the global trends and forward-looking developments. The following overview of the trends and new products at ORGATEC 2016 made no claim to be exhaustive.

The focus was on teamwork and flexibility

Today, qualified employees place high value on a needs-oriented work environment. Due to their manifold tasks they have to be flexible: They work in alternating teams and the members are faced with a wide range of different demands. This requires a high degree of communication, furthermore the creative phases alternate with the necessity for concentrated work - and the rhythm of all of the employees is not always the same either. Clever furnishing solutions have to adapt to meet the given requirements: They can be easily changed, combined in different ways and expanded without great effort depending on the necessary intended purpose. Many of the the new products that were presented at ORGATEC 2016 followed this philosophy: From room-in-room systems, to chairs for sitting/standing work, through to mobile, personal storage room modules - flexibility was one of the top themes.

