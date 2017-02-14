WINNERS RETAIL DESIGN AWARD EUROSHOP 2017

On the evening of March, 6 the EHI Retail Institute and Messe Düsseldorf presented the annual EuroShop RetailDesign Awards for the tenth time. The event was held at EuroShop, the world’s leading retail trade fair. The store concepts and designs that made the biggest impression this year were those of Primark in Madrid, Rose Biketown in Bocholt and Saks Fifth Avenue in Toronto. The year’s three winners were chosen over 80 competitors. Entries were submitted from 27 countries.

The winners excelled in the way they fulfilled the selection criteria of the international panel of experts: an appeal to a specific target group, a clear message about the product range, a consistent store concept and a mix of architecture, materials, lighting, colours and visual merchandising that effectively conveys the establishment’s story to the customer.

Primark

Branch: Fashion/Accessories

Location: Madrid, Spain

Opening date: October 2015

Selling space: 12.356 m²

Retail Design:Dalziel & Pow

The new flagship store of fashion discounter Primark is notable for its digital concept, which is intended to be a direct response to the electrifying atmosphere of the Gran Vía, Madrid’s largest shopping street. The store, with a contemporary design, covers 12,356 sqm on five storeys of a magnificent historical edifice. The atrium at the centre of the building is surrounded by eleven transparent, contiguous LED screens that display tailor-made visual content accompanied by special sound effects. They interact with the historical architecture, creating an exceptional 3D experience for customers. Expressive typography, illustrations, sculptures and installations by local artists draw customers’ attention. Emphasis is given to traditional materials, and the colour scheme is keyed to the themes in each department.

Rose Biketown, Bocholt

Branch: Bikes/Sports

Location: Bocholt, Germany

Opening date: February 2016

Selling space: 6.000 m²

Retail Design:Blocher Blocher PartnersInteractive, individual, impressive

The store operated by Rose Bikes, a German manufacturer and retailer of bicycles and accessories, lays a heavy focus on omnichannel retailing. Online and offline worlds merge in a space of 6,000 sqm. Customers can design the bicycle of their dreams using an interactive configuration tool that can be accessed via a tablet computer or an interactive table with the help of a sales assistant. The system can also be used to browse through the product catalogue. Various test stations, for example for navigation systems or bicycle lights, help in the selection of products. The custom-configured bicycles are delivered at a pick-up station where customers can discuss the details of their purchase with the staff. Wood and concrete, as well a road that seems to traverse the premises and large landscape pictures, give the store an appropriate outdoor character. The bicycles are presented on platforms at the centre of the sales area and illuminated by a special ceiling structure to draw attention.

Saks Fifth Avenue, Toronto

Branch: Fashion/Accessories

Location: Toronto, Canada

Opening date: February 2016

Selling space: 11.427 m²

Retail Design: FRCH Design Worldwide

The flagship store of luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue combines exclusive objects of art with natural materials to create an impressive overall picture. The installations and hand-crafted materials are inspired by Toronto’s natural environment. Diverse materials – warm and cold, matte and polished – are juxtaposed, giving each department an individual look that is matched to the given products on display. The store design on the third level, for example, features stylised metal trees and wavy pieces of glass in the shape of icicles that call to mind the surrounding forests. The building’s open floor plan, which allows light to flood in, enhances the exclusive and natural design. Services like personal shopping advice offer customers additional luxury and convenience.

