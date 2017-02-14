WINNERS

Mido Bestore Award 2017

Globe Specs, Tokyo

The BESTORE Award was created by MIDO to honor the optical stores with ideas that shape trends, where originality, innovation and an exciting atmosphere promote a unique shopping experience. Original interior design and product display, maximization of client interaction, effective communication and visual merchandising will be assessed by the international panel of experts who will decide the winner of the prestigious international award for the most innovative and amazing optical store.

Brillen-Q-uartier - Graz

Les Lunettes de Marius, Lyon

